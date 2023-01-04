Homeless tent encampment on Erie Street on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

A homeless tent encampment lines Erie Street in the Mission district on Dec. 29.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The City has asked a judge to clarify her ruling that places constraints on sweeps of homeless encampments.

A federal court ruling issued last month sparked questions about exactly what San Francisco must offer the homeless before citing them for behaviors like camping on a city sidewalk.

