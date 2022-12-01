San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, the league announced Thursday morning.
Throughout November, Bosa totaled ten tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. During the team's Week 12 shutout of New Orleans, Bosa took down Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to bring his sack count to 11.5 on the year and 36th all-time. He is just one of two NFC players to record a sack in each game from Week 10 through Week 12.
Bosa now trails only Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (12) and New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (13) among the league leaders in sacks.
The 25-year-old defensive lineman has been a significant part of a stifling 49ers defense that has held their opponent to 16 or fewer points in each of their three games during November.
Helmed by defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers' defense enters December leading the league in points, total yards, rushing yards and first downs allowed per game.
This is Bosa's second Defensive Player of the Month award. He earned the honor as a rookie in October 2019, which was just his second month in the league. Bosa also padded his rookie season resume with an AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award at the conclusion of the 2019 season.