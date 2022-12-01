49ers-Bosa-Drags-Down-Chargers-
Nick Bosa is now the second 49ers player to earn multiple Defensive Player of the Month honors. 
 Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, the league announced Thursday morning. 

Throughout November, Bosa totaled ten tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. During the team's Week 12 shutout of New Orleans, Bosa took down Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to bring his sack count to 11.5 on the year and 36th all-time. He is just one of two NFC players to record a sack in each game from Week 10 through Week 12. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like