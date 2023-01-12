FTX Founder Makes First Detailed Response to Fraud Charges

Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the U.S. District Courthouse in Manhattan after his arraignment on Jan. 3, 2023. In his first detailed response to the criminal charges filed against him, Bankman-Fried said on Jan. 12 that the millions of customers of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX could still get their money back. (Karsten Moran/The New York Times)

 Karsten Moran

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX whose collapse triggered a stunning crypto meltdown, is speaking out from his family home in Palo Alto.

“I didn’t steal funds,” the co-founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange said in an unusual blog post on Thursday. “And I certainly didn’t stash billions away.“

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags

You May Also Like