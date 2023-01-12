Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the U.S. District Courthouse in Manhattan after his arraignment on Jan. 3, 2023. In his first detailed response to the criminal charges filed against him, Bankman-Fried said on Jan. 12 that the millions of customers of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX could still get their money back. (Karsten Moran/The New York Times)
The quirky essay in a new Substack newsletter called “SBF’s Substack” was Bankman-Fried’s first detailed response to allegations that he masterminded what the Justice Department described as “fraud of epic proportions.”
The essay underlined the chaotic volatility in crypto and the cutthroat competition in an industry as Bankman-Fried openly blamed the FTX crash on bitter rival Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao.
Bankman-Fried, who is out on $250 million bail, which required him to be confined in his parents’ home near Stanford, denied in a 2,000-word essay that he was a crook.
He essentially argued that FTX, which was once crypto’s largest crypto marketplace, and Alameda Research, the crypto trading firm he also co-founded, were in generally good shape financially.
“FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions,” he said.
But he said the companies took a hit from the crypto downturn which became more pronounced in late 2022, in the same way that “a number of crypto platforms became insolvent due to margin positions blowing out, likely including Voyager, Celsius, BlockFi, Genesis, Gemini and ultimately FTX.”
But Bankman-Fried also pointed a finger at another culprit: Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ.
He said FTX was struggling to navigate the crypto crisis when the head of crypto’s biggest exchange made public pronouncements on Twitter that proved catastrophic for his company: “Then came CZ’s fateful tweet, following an extremely effective months-long PR campaign against FTX–and the crash.”
He was referring to Zhao’s Nov. 6 Twitter post announcing that Binance, which had invested in FTX, was liquidating its holdings of FTX’s native token called FTT. The move came in the wake of media reports raising questions about Alameda Research’s finances.
What followed was a strange series of announcements and tweets. Binance two days later announced that it had agreed to buy FTX saying Bankman-Fried’s company had “asked for our help.” But the following day Binance announced that the deal was off, citing allegations that FTX “mishandled customer funds.”
In his blog post, Bankman-Fried described what happened to his company as “an extreme, quick, targeted crash precipitated by the CEO of Binance made Alameda insolvent.”
Binance and Zhao could not immediately be reached for comment.
Bankman-Fried also said he could certainly make things up to FTX customers who were hurt in the crash, saying, “I believe that if FTX International were to reboot, there would be a real possibility of customers being made substantially whole.”
He also said he was “regrettably, slow to respond to public misperceptions and material misstatements.
“I have a lot more to say,” he wrote. “But at least this is a start.”
