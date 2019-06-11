Salesforce Transit Center cleared to open any day now

The Salesforce Transit Center is cleared to reopen, its steel structure deemed “sound” for service.

Barricades block off entrances to the shuttered Salesforce Transit Center on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. The transit center was closed after two cracked steel beams were discovered on Sept. 25. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

That’s according to an independent peer review panel called for by San Francisco and Oakland’s mayors, after cracked steel beams were discovered in the transbay center last year.

“We can represent to you and the public alike confidence that the Transbay Transit Center’s girder problem was isolated and that the appropriate repairs have been performed,” wrote Therese McMillan, executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, in a letter to San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sent Monday.

And that also may mean the transbay transit center will open within days, as transit officials said last week that they would reopen the rooftop park and grand hall immediately after an independent peer review panel concludes reviews of necessary inspections.

But don’t expect AC Transit and Muni buses to start rolling through the facility immediately. Transit officials also warned last week that even if the transbay transit center was given the OK to open, it may take weeks for bus service to return there. At the very least, the public can now be assured that its $2.2 billion facility is safe to use.

The bus terminal with a rooftop park located in downtown San Francisco was first closed in September last year after workers discovered two fissures in steel beams on the bus deck above Fremont Street. An investigation found the cause of the fractured structural beams forcing the center’s closure to thermally cut weld access holes.

After eight months of independent review, the peer review panel convened by the MTC, which was requested by Breed and Schaaf, has verified inspections to find the transbay transit center safe.

In her letter to those mayors, McMillan said the independent peer review panel has verified repairs and subsequent inspections performed by the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, which runs the transbay transit center.

“We agree the steel structure is ready for service,” she said.

While a reopening date has yet to be officially scheduled, at a joint MTC-TJPA meeting last Friday, TJPA Director Mark Zabaneh told the San Francisco Examiner, “once the peer review panel resolves we’ll open the facility and the park” right away, “and reach out” to bus operators to return to the transit center.

That’s partly because the transbay transit center still has various columns and ceiling pieces laying disassembled on the third-floor bus deck, he said, which serves AC Transit transbay bus service. The delay is also because it may take some time for Muni and AC Transit to fully transfer their service back to the transbay transit center, he said.

Still, that won’t stop him from reopening the facility, he said.

“Our initial step is to open the facility and the park,” he said, “we don’t want to wait for that work to be done.”

