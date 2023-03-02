180523sfe-salesforce-008

With founder and CEO Marc Benioff at the helm, Salesforce’s rapid expansion has drawn criticisms from activist shareholders looking to change the way the company is run. The company's earnings results have quelled Wall Street's concerns. 

 By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Call it a Salesforce surprise. And it sent the San Francisco tech giant’s stock soaring.

The software company posted results that allayed Wall Street’s fears that the company is sinking. Salesforce shares have rallied after the company reported revenue and profit that beat expectations.

