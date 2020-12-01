(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

Salesforce is said to explore acquisition of Slack

By Nabila Ahmed, Nico Grant and Liana Baker

Bloomberg News

Salesforce.com Inc. is considering acquiring workplace chat tool Slack Technologies Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter.

Slack shares surged as much as 34% while the news weighed on Salesforce, which fell as much as 5%.

The companies have been holding talks and could announce a deal as soon as next week, the person said. A deal hasn’t been finalized and could still fall apart, the person said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Representatives for Salesforce and Slack couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the discussions.

Acquiring Slack, which has a market valuation of almost $22 billion following reports of the talks, would be Salesforce’s biggest deal ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The San Francisco-based company, led by Marc Benioff, last year acquired Tableau Software Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at $15.3 billion.

“Smart move by Benioff,” especially if he uses stock, said Anurag Rana, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It helps both Salesforce.com and Slack compete more aggressively with Microsoft.”

Slack soared to an intraday high of $39.73. The stock has fluctuated this year as the pandemic’s effect on businesses has spread to its customer base. Shares plummeted 19% in September after the company’s quarterly billings fell short of analysts’ estimates, as its small- and mid-sized business customers cut spending budgets. The San Francisco-based company went public via a direct listing in 2019.

Salesforce, which makes the U.S.’s dominant sales-tracking software, slid as much as 5.4%. It has climbed about 60% this year for a market valuation of $227 billion.

Kirk Materne, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said that Salesforce’s shares were down because this was “not the right target, nor the right time.”

“While there is some strategic rationale for this combination, we expect most investors will view the deal as a ‘reach’ in order to buy some growth” in 2021, Materne wrote in a note Wednesday.

Salesforce is hosting its annual Dreamforce conference next week, which will be virtual because of coronavirus restrictions. The event for customers, partners and employees will be a showcase for the software maker’s future products and strategy roadmap. Dreamforce is the largest software conference in the world and Benioff will give his highly anticipated keynote address on Wednesday.

Bay Area Newsbusinesssan francisco newstechnology

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
American Indian Cultural District expanding to include Dolores Park
Next story
Breed: ‘More restrictive actions’ needed to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

A “for rent” sign outside an apartment complex in the Mission District on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Housing inventory wins unanimous approval from supervisors

Legislation will require landlords to register properties, report vacancies and rents

Dr. Grant Colfax and Mayor London Breed said new restrictions could come this week due to rising COVID-19 cases. (Examiner screenshot)
Breed: ‘More restrictive actions’ needed to slow spread of COVID-19

San Francisco officials said Tuesday tougher restrictions will soon be imposed to… Continue reading

Harlan Kelly, head of the SFPUC and husband to City Administrator Naomi Kelly (right), faces federal charges for allegedly trading inside information on a city contract in return for a paid family vacation. (Courtesy photo)
Harlan Kelly, head of SFPUC, charged with fraud in widening Nuru scandal

Kelly accused of engaging in corrupt partnership with permit expediter

Jeff Tumlin, director of transportation for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, said the agency’s fiscal situation is “far worse” than the worse case scenarios projected back in April. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFMTA prepares for massive potential layoffs as budget crisis continues to build

More than 1,200 full-time jobs on the line as agency struggles to close deficit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is weighing further restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise. (Genaro Molina/Pool/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Newsom considering new shelter-in-place order as COVID-19 cases rise

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday warned that he may need to reinstate… Continue reading

Most Read