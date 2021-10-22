San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke in Japantown during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Geary Rapid Transit Project. (Daniel Montes/Bay City News)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke in Japantown during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Geary Rapid Transit Project. (Daniel Montes/Bay City News)

Safety, transit upgrades along Geary Boulevard completed

New connection reunites Japantown, Western Addition

San Francisco leaders on Wednesday announced the completion of the first phase of the Geary Rapid Project, a series of safety and transit improvements along Geary Boulevard involving neighborhoods including the Western Addition, Japantown and the Tenderloin.

The $13 million project broke ground back in 2019, bringing numerous upgrades to a three-mile stretch of Geary Boulevard between Market and Stanyan streets — described by pedestrian advocates as one The City’s most dangerous corridors.

Among the improvements are a new signal and crosswalk at the Geary Boulevard and Buchanan Street intersection to better connect the Fillmore area and Japantown, which were divided by the Geary Expressway and urban renewal redevelopment projects in past decades.

According to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director Jeffrey Tumlin, the new, safer connection can be the “start of healing” for both historic communities.

“The Geary Expressway was intentionally designed to exclude, to separate these neighborhoods from one another,” he said. “This project was designed, in its small way, to help restore the connectivity between Japantown and the Fillmore.”

“Before Geary Boulevard, this was a community of mostly African Americans and Japanese Americans who lived together in harmony,” Mayor London Breed said. “We were community. We were responsible for one another. We looked out and took care of one another and we built bridges and had incredible relationships and when this became, in essence, a freeway, there was a real divide. So, what we’re trying to do in correcting the mistakes of the past is build those bridges and make them stronger, both with the people and the infrastructure.”

Other improvements include new pedestrian signals, curb ramps, countdown signals, longer crosswalk times, and a reduction from four lanes to two general lanes and one transit-only lane in each direction.

There also are 34 new pedestrian bulb-outs sidewalk extensions at corners, many in the Tenderloin, which sees a disproportionate amount of traffic collisions, city officials said. Also, 12 new transit bulb-out-sidewalk extensions at bus stops have been added, which will reduce Muni bus delays.

“These are communities that need more transit, that need better transit and this is a great step forward,” Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said. “The 38-Geary is just one example of what we need to do. We need faster bus service. We need bus rapid transit.”

The 38-Geary and 38-Geary Rapid Muni lines have the most ridership, officials said.

The Geary Rapid Project’s second phase will consist of similar safety and transit improvements along Geary Boulevard, from Stanyan Street to 34th Avenue. Transportation officials are currently in the design and outreach part of the second phase.

San FranciscoTransit

Previous story
San Francisco Opera’s music director is making history. Can she help ensure its future?
Next story
Could San Francisco’s tiny tourist cruisers become the cars of the future?

Just Posted

San Francisco health experts recommend that pregnant women should receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a booster shot. (Unai Huizi/Shutterstock)
What pregnant women need to know about COVID and booster shots

Questions regarding COVID-19 booster shots for pregnant people have been pouring in… Continue reading

Examiner reporter Ben Schneider drives an Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicle along Beach Street in Fisherman’s Wharf on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Could San Francisco’s tiny tourist cruisers become the cars of the future?

‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ have arrived in The City

Badly needed rain cooled off pedestrians on Market Street in The City on Wednesday. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Storm door opens in San Francisco — what will the rains bring?

‘Come Monday, fire season in Northern California should be done’

The so-called “twindemic” that public health officials in California and elsewhere warned about last year — the combined threat of influenza and COVID-19 — was largely eased by the wide use of face masks, physical distancing and reduced travel, experts say. But their concerns are back this year. (Shutterstock)
COVID and the flu: Is a ‘twindemic’ threat lurking again?

‘Because of so little disease last year, population immunity is likely lower’

49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hopes to return to the field this weekend to lead San Francisco against the Colts. (Photo courtesy of 49ers)
NFL Week 7 picks: Niners face crucial matchup against the Colts

San Francisco could join Seattle on the brink of irrelevancy in the NFC West with another loss

Most Read