San Francisco is one step closer to the legal thumbs up it needs in order to continue operating safe injection sites amid a tragic overdose epidemic.
SB 57, a bill that would legalize safe consumption sites in just a handful of California cities including San Francisco, passed the State Assembly on Thursday and likely will soon head to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for signature.
The bill, authored by San Francisco State senator Scott Wiener, clarifies laws around facilities where people can use drugs in a supervised environment and receive medical care including overdose reversals.
Currently, state and federal law prohibit places from allowing drug use, and the Department of Justice has argued in the past these sites would violate federal law. However, some advocates argue that the statute overruling these facilities was not intended to ban medical supervision of illicit drug use.
San Francisco has already tested the model in various forms including at the Tenderloin Center, which has reversed more than 100 overdoses since opening in January. No overdose deaths have taken place at the facility; however, overdose deaths remain at epidemic levels outside the facility’s walls in San Francisco.
But the Tenderloin Center has already been told it must close its doors in December. Mayor London Breed has not stated whether she will support reopening another safe consumption site, and no explicit funding for overdose prevention programs is included in The City's upcoming budget. Public health advocates, however, hope that SB57 will pave a path forward for the model, which supporters say is an essential tool to reducing overdose deaths and connecting people who use drugs to other support services.
Locally, advocacy around opening a safe injection site in San Francisco has been active since as early as 2007. If passed, SB 57 would clarify what’s been a legal gray area for overdose prevention efforts across the country for decades.
“This bill has the potential to change how we respond to overdoses and reduce the number of deaths we are seeing. It gives San Francisco the authority to open, create, fund, sustain and evaluate overdose prevention services in a really clear way,” said Laura Thomas, Director of Harm Reduction Policy for the San Francisco Aids Foundation, a sponsor of the bill. “It’s the green light that we need.”
SB 57 removes the state prohibition that currently makes overdose prevention programs — also known as safe consumption sites or safe injection sites — illegal. It also sets up pilot programs in San Francisco, Oakland, the City of Los Angeles, and Los Angeles County that will run for five years through January 1, 2028.
“Every overdose death is preventable,” said bill author Senator Wiener, (D-San Francisco). “We have the tools to end these deaths, get people healthy, and reduce harm for people who use drugs. Right now, we are letting people die on our streets for no reason other than an arbitrary legal prohibition that we need to remove.
The bill has already passed the Senate and now will return to the Senate for a concurrent vote due to amendments made to the bill in the Assembly. It is likely to pass the Senate. If it does, it then heads to Gov. Newsom to sign into law.
Similar bills have been proposed in California, however, in 2018 Governor Jerry Brown vetoed the effort saying it would enable drug use. But Newsom, who led a campaign to legalize cannabis in California, has shown support for the idea and has signaled he would sign SB 57.
Several factors have changed since Brown was in office, however. First, the overdose crisis itself has ballooned to a much greater scale. One reason is due to the drug supply itself becoming much more potent and deadly, which requires a much faster response in order to save lives from overdose.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, has become the leading substance associated with overdose deaths in San Francisco and other cities impacted by the same crisis.
San Francisco saw 711 overdose deaths in 2020, higher than any other year on record. In 2021, 640 people died of overdoses, and 2022 is so far on track to mirror those numbers, according to data from the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Meanwhile, increasing evidence from places such as Australia, Canada, and recently in New York City has shown that safe injection sites can help curb overdoses. These sites typically operate simultaneously alongside overdose prevention efforts, including wide distribution of naloxone, a medicine that can reverse opioid overdoses.
More than 170 facilities where people can safely use intravenous drugs or other substances with supervision and connection to other medical resources now operate globally.
“SB 57 is long overdue, and will make a huge impact for some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” Wiener said.
Research also suggests the model could help jurisdictions struggling with overdoses crises to save money. A 2016 study by researchers at the nonprofit research institute RTI International found, for example, that San Francisco could save $3.5 million annually with a single 13-booth safe injection facility. Savings would primarily be from averted HIV and hepatitis C infections, reduced skin infections, averted overdose deaths and increased medication-assisted treatment uptake, which visitors at these centers could get connected with.
“The first time SFDPH held a meeting to try to figure out how to do one of these things was in 2007. That is now 15 years ago. We are well into the several thousand overdose deaths since then in San Francisco,” said Alex Kral, an epidemiologist with the nonprofit research institute RTI International, who authored the cost-analysis study.
In Vancouver, an 18-month study found 336 overdoses took place at a safe consumption site called Insite. Each overdose was nonfatal and the person lived due to having someone nearby trained in how to administer naloxone.
“In the last 35 years, no one has ever died at any of these sites,” Kral said. “No one ever dies of overdose in these sites compared to the thousands of deaths that happen in the community.”