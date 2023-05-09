Supervisor Ahsha Safai doesn’t need a public opinion poll — although there have been plenty — to know that San Franciscans are worried about the direction of The City.
It’s what he plans to base his entire campaign on.
Surprising no one in and around City politics, Safai made his bid for mayor in the 2024 election official this week by filing the requisite paperwork with The City’s Department of Elections.
Safai has spent nearly two terms representing District 11, which includes The Excelsior District.
In challenging Mayor London Breed, Safai is betting that San Franciscans are fed up with current City leadership — and find enough to like in his record to win them over.
In response to Safai’s announcement this week, The Examiner sat down with Safai to discuss the upcoming race. The following interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.
Examiner: Why are you running?
Safai: We're at a crisis point in our city. The economy is cratering downtown and throughout The City. Crime, brazen crime is on the rise. The homeless situation, street conditions, and the opioid crisis is getting worse, not better. A lot of it has to do with the ability of the executive, the mayor, to lead the city and bring people together.
I think this is a leadership and management issue. It's not a resource issue. And we have a lot of phenomenally smart and talented people that have some great ideas to bring people together to solve some of these problems, but it just has not happened.
Examiner: Can you cite a specific example in which the current mayor has failed to bring people together?
There’s two.
School board members had been recalled; they had been replaced; the school district is in crisis, budget shortfalls, funding shortfalls. And we have this achievement gap that only got worse, not better, during distance learning. And so we came together and created the Student Success Fund. We worked with all different people within education, academia (the Department of Children, Youth, and Families), (the) Unified School District, and organized labor. And, you know, the mayor was not interested in engaging on that. In fact, she was not in support of that measure (Proposition G in November 2022). Ultimately, I was able to work with my colleagues to get that across the finish line. And ultimately, 75% of the voters supported that.
Another example was when we talked about the Tenderloin emergency, she made this declarative statement. She's like, ‘I'm going to come in; this is what we're going to do.’ And then, six months later, she pulled the plug. She didn't go out and build support. She didn't go out and bring people together. Within a few days, there were groups that dealt with the unhoused that were opposed to what she was talking about publicly. And she had to retract. It was a linkage center; then it wasn't a linkage center…they've now come back and said we're only going to focus on open-air drug dealing. Well, what about the addiction crisis? What about getting people into the treatment that they need?
We have some examples that I helped to lead, which was an abstinence-based alternative sentencing program, moving people away from incarceration and recidivism and into a life of recovery. And I think that is another example of where the mayor's not choosing to lead.
Examiner: I can envision the attack ad now, in which the mayor says, Supervisor Safai is positioning himself as a change in leadership. He's not a change of leadership. He's as much of a City Hall insider as anybody is.
Safai: I think that would be a tough argument to make…Just (on) a simple question, 75% or more of citizens of San Francisco, believe that the city is headed in the wrong direction.
Examiner: And you're on the Board of Supervisors in that city.
Safai: I understand that. At the end of the day, 90% of the power in The City rests with the executive…Members of the Board of Supervisors, we can tweak around the edges, and we can have an impact. But truly, what has to happen in a good, functioning city is for the mayor to bring the board together to find common issues to work on. Let's identify the most important three issues in the city right now. Brazen crime, our homeless situation, and then the third one, I would say, is our housing crisis and the cleanliness of our streets.
Examiner: So let's go through those one by one. How do you address them differently than the current mayor?
Safai: With crime, I've given you two examples; we have to have alternative sentencing so that we're not recycling the same individuals in and out of jail, we have to have the appropriate resources. We put together an organized retail crime working group, and we have more shoplifting events in San Francisco per 100,000 residents than any other place in the state of California. We are the epicenter. So if our district attorney is resourced in the right way, then that allows us to focus on how we can force those folks to recover.
Secondarily, we're going to do a ballot measure that says we're going to move the baseline back up of our police officers. For the last five years under Mayor Breed, those numbers have dropped dramatically every year. You could say this is a statewide, countrywide problem. But other municipalities were able to anticipate this and get in front of it. They weren't waiting until we got to a crisis point to submit a supplemental budget request to say, we have to pay for overtime because we have to fill the slots because the Ingleside — in my district in the Excelsior, in the Sunset — only have four or five officers on duty at any given time. That, to me, is an absolute crisis.
On the unhoused, we have some real creative solutions that need to be expanded. Her (homelessness) department just came out a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘We need an additional $700 million on top of the $700 million that we have, and maybe (then) we can reduce the street unhoused by 15% in five years.’ One, five. Not fifty…We have the ability, I think collectively, to do more tiny homes, individual units… I think it will have a phenomenal impact.
Wednesday night, we're going to be at the Mission Inn Hotel. I was the champion on the board for going out buying existing properties and converting them into permanent supportive housing. (There is) nothing quicker and more cost effective than that.
The last thing I did was Prop C (in November 2022). See, I didn't sit back and wait anymore and say, the status quo is okay. I said, let's bring accountability and oversight. It's mandatory audits for all the money that goes out to all of the nonprofit world and all the providers. How is that money being spent? Is it being spent effectively? And are we doing the right thing? I led that effort. Again, (it’s) another example of the mayor not working collaboratively, and instead (she) came out in opposition to that. 68% of the voters were in support.
The last one on housing. We have a bill right now that will streamline the site permit process. It will cut down the entitlement and the waiting anywhere between six to 18 months on how fast housing can get built. We're looking at density. We're looking at a whole package of housing initiatives that will help stimulate housing in the city and address the housing shortfall.
As a trained city planner that went to MIT that has been practicing and doing my trade here in San Francisco, we need someone that has that educational training and the ability to have a larger vision for our city. Things cannot be piecemeal.
Examiner: To what extent is it the mayor's responsibility to fix some of these issues that are reflective of broader (trends)? We talked about police staffing — cities around the country are struggling with police staffing. And the fentanyl crisis. Presumably, fentanyl is not being produced in San Francisco, it's being shipped in and we're not the only city struggling with fentanyl. Downtown's setup certainly pre-exists this mayor and the economic forces leading to its deterioration are beyond what a single executive can manage.
Safai: We are an executive run city. We are a strong mayor city. And so some of it is absolutely the decision-making from London Breed that contributed to a lot of these.
Two and a half years ago, we started talking about organized retail theft. We put together a task force working group with the chief, the sheriff, the district attorney, and we created legislation to allow for the expansion of law enforcement. It's about identifying the problem. And then coming up with collaborative solutions, not waiting until things get to a crisis point and then saying, I'm only one person, I can't make all the decisions on my own.
Examiner: I'll take for granted that you'll get strong support within your district. How do you expand your reach throughout this campaign?
Safai (pointing to a labor union rally on City Hall steps): Right down there, man. I come from organized labor. I worked with organized labor for almost a decade. And they are absolutely looking forward to having someone that can speak and fight for and be a voice for working and middle class families. And that has been missing. Same thing with all of the folks that are disaffected in San Francisco; you'd have to find a way to be a voice for them, and there's a lot of people that are disaffected.
I’m hopeful for San Francisco. I’m hopeful for the future, and I really and truly believe that with the right leadership and the right management, we can bring people together to solve these problems. I’m not thinking that San Francisco is going to crumble, I’m actually hopeful that we’re going to get it back to a point where we’re a leading example for other parts of the nation.
Right now, we’ve lost our way, but we can get back on track.