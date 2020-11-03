District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai raises his arms in triumph as he arrives to his Election Night party at the Dark Horse Inn on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Safai has strong lead over Avalos in D11 supervisor race

Supervisor Ahsha Safai is on track for re-election with a roughly 2,000-vote lead over his top challenger and predecessor, former Supervisor John Avalos.

The final election results of the night released early Wednesday show Safai ahead in the District 11 race with 12,751 votes under the ranked-choice voting system.

“Still more votes to count but the results are looking really strong for me,” Safai told the San Francisco Examiner after the first results came in.

Safai is the moderate choice for District 11 with endorsements from Mayor London Breed and Gov. Gavin Newsom. He also has endorsements from progressives like Supervisor Aaron Peskin and former Supervisor Jane Kim.

Avalos is the far-left candidate in the race with the sole endorsement from the San Francisco Tenants Union. He scored the first-place endorsement from the San Francisco Democratic Party with Safai picked as the second choice.

Earlier in the night, Avalos said he was still processing the results.

“Proud of our campaign,” Avalos said. “Quite an accomplishment to fight against the entire political establishment right, center and progressive.”

Safai was endorsed by moderates like Breed and Gov. Gavin Newsom but also has support from progressives like Supervisor Aaron Peskin and former Supervisor Jane Kim.

This story has been updated with additional information.

