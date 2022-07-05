Less than six months after approving Proposition E, the "behested payments" ordinance designed to limit opportunities for government corruption, San Francisco voters could see a November ballot measure asking them to walk back some of the ethics reforms they just approved.
Despite winning the approval of nearly 70% of voters, the behested payments ordinance has become a major source of angst at City Hall, as department heads, accustomed to working closely with nonprofits and philanthropists, scramble to comply with the new regulations.
The ordinance, which was based on recommendations made by the Ethics Commission in the wake of the Mohammed Nuru scandal, created broad new rules prohibiting city officials from soliciting donations to their own departments or to nonprofits from individuals, organizations or companies that have business with that official or department.
While behested payments have been a source of corruption, as in Nuru's case, they've also been a key source of funding for initiatives like new park construction and homelessness services. Much of the philanthropic and foundation support The City receives exists in a legal gray area under the current ordinance, leading to a consensus at City Hall that the law needs to be clarified.
However, city officials disagree about the extent of the changes necessary. Mayor London Breed believes key elements of the law need to be struck down in order to sustain public-private partnerships and keep philanthropic money flowing into essential programs. Supervisor Aaron Peskin, the law's original champion, concedes minor changes are necessary but fears Breed's proposed amendments would allow corruption to continue to flourish.
The two leaders are currently attempting to hammer out compromise legislation — the outcome both sides say they prefer. But if they fail to do so, Breed already has filed paperwork to put her amendments before voters in November.
“I’m disappointed, if not disturbed, that the mayor would propose running straight to the voters asking them to go back to the bad old ways right after they made their voices heard in the opposite direction,” Peskin said. “What she's proposing would not stamp out quid pro quo corruption.”
Breed’s spokesperson, Parisa Safarzadeh, wrote in a statement that the behested payments ordinance “is well intentioned but has created unintended consequences for the City’s partnerships with charitable foundations and community groups.”
Breed’s amendments are necessary for the continuation of programs like the cabin communities for the homeless funded by the nonprofit Tipping Point Communities, or the Give2SF program that raised millions for a variety of essential services during the depths of the pandemic, Safarzadeh wrote.
The debate, which has been simmering for months, has come to a head in recent weeks.
The behested payments ordinance first went into effect in January, following unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors. Peskin then brought the ordinance to voters so it would be harder to change in the future, resulting in Proposition E.
“Why I went before the voters was precisely to make it difficult for the mayor, who has never liked this law, to change it,” Peskin said. In the past, behested payments have helped Breed advance her policy goals: In December 2020, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia gave $2.5 million to homelessness nonprofits in San Francisco at the behest of Breed, according to Ethics disclosures previously reported on by The Examiner.
But since the ordinance has gone into effect, department heads, nonprofit leaders and others have raised concerns that the new rules create unsustainable layers of legal review that could put philanthropically funded programs in jeopardy.
On May 16, Breed sent a letter to city department heads asking them to pause work on all philanthropic funding initiatives until they’ve been vetted by the City Attorney. In her letter, Breed also reminded city staff that they can be found personally liable for violations to the ordinance with fines of up to $5,000 per violation.
Later that week, on May 20, Maria Su, director of the Department of Children Youth and Family (DCYF) sent a memo to staff and partner organizations stating the behested payments ordinance prevented the department from accepting $25 million in philanthropic donations to fund youth summer programs. Four days later, the office of City Attorney David Chiu released a memo finding the donations in question were still allowed under the behested payments ordinance. Nonetheless, the memo had already sparked a mini panic across city government and the nonprofit sector, Mission Local reported at the time.
Since then, even more ink has been spilled expressing concern over the ordinance. In response to the DCYF memo, a consortium of children and youth nonprofits known as the Service Providers Working Group reached out to city officials for clarity on the law.
Breed also wrote to the city attorney and ethics commission requesting advice on 48 hypothetical scenarios, based on conversations with department heads, that could violate the law, saying, “the need for guidance is urgent.” The city attorney responded with answers to 19 of Breed’s scenarios, adding that the rest would require more context.
Peskin called the DCYF memo a “made-up fire drill,” since Su, the department head, should have waited for the city attorney’s determination before airing her “specious claim.” As for the issues raised by nonprofits, Peskin said, “I think that the concerns that they have will be addressed entirely by the amendments that we introduced.”
But according to Supervisor Myrna Melgar, a former nonprofit head, the DCYF memo highlighted deeper challenges of complying with the law. “It creates a lot of burden on both the department staff and the folks who are receiving income — the nonprofits — because it takes a lot of resources to do the investigation,” Melgar said. “It should not take a group of five lawyers working all weekend to opine on every single one of these gifts.”
Melgar now believes the Board of Supervisors moved too hastily on these laws, and regrets voting for the original behested payments ordinance. “I'm not going to make any excuses for us,” she said. “I think some of us knew that this was problematic.”
Peskin’s behested payments reforms will need to be approved by a two-thirds majority of the Board of Supervisors and the Ethics Commission. The legislation would explicitly clarify that city officials can solicit donations from individuals or groups seeking minor permits from a department — like a picnic table at Golden Gate Park, for instance. It also creates a provision for developers to work with city departments to negotiate community benefits agreements for new construction projects.
Breed’s changes to the behested payments ordinance were introduced as both legislation for the Board of Supervisors and a November ballot measure that could be pulled if she and the board come to an agreement. Breed’s legislation would include provisions similar to Peskin’s, while adding others.
Breed’s legislation would only kick in for donations greater than $1,000. It would remove the “attempt to influence” prong from the ordinance, which bars officials from soliciting donations from any group or individual, including nonprofits, who have communicated with their department regarding legislative or administrative actions. Breed’s changes would allow government officials to solicit donations from nonprofits with memoranda of understanding with The City, allowing for coordination between agencies like Rec and Park and nonprofits like the Parks Alliance. Finally, it would allow city officials to solicit donations directly to city departments.
The ordinance would leave in place the Board of Supervisors’ oversight over direct payments to city departments. It would also leave in place bans against soliciting donations from registered lobbyists or city contractors. “City law should prohibit pay-to-play, but should not inhibit the robust exchange of policy ideas between the public and the City, or the joint work of public-private partnerships to fund and implement these ideas,” the ballot measure reads.
The November ballot must be finalized by Aug. 5, so the two parties have until then to reach an agreement. Peskin is hopeful he and Breed can come to a consensus like the one they found around police surveillance in the spring when they dropped dueling ballot measures in favor of a legislative compromise.
“We'll see whether or not we have a fight at the ballot," Peskin said, "or whether we're able to do the jobs that we were hired for and get it done through the legislative process.”