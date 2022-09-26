The daughter of the owners of a historic San Francisco sports bar has started a fundraising campaign to rebuild the beloved Mission District institution after a destructive fire burned early Saturday morning.
Katie Hernandez, whose father Rafael Sr. has owned the Double Play Bar and Grill since 2009, is trying to raise $100,000 to help "rebuild my family's dream" by reopening the restaurant and to "pay employees while they are able to find another job as we work to rebuild."
Donors, should they choose, will have their name on a plaque commemorating their contribution.
"We're not quite ready to give it all up and we know that with the help of our community, who has maintained us running for many years, we'll be able to get through this too," Katie Hernandez wrote in a GoFundMe post on Sunday.
Hernandez said her father began working at Double Play as a dishwasher in 1988, shortly after immigrating from Mexico. He then purchased the restaurant in 2009, a century after its opening.
Double Play, which was filled with sports memorabilia and sat across from the former Seals Stadium site at the corner of 16th and Bryant streets, burned down early Saturday morning. San Francisco firefighters responded to the restaurant at 5:35 a.m.
San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter told The Examiner that the fire's cause is still under investigation. There was no damage to the residential portion of the mixed-use building, and no residents were displaced.
Last month, a pair of fires along Divisadero Street displaced nearly two dozen residents and forced the closure of a decades-old Thai restaurant in a similar mixed-use building. Baxter said those fires were similar but unrelated.
Leftover funds will help Double Play "replace memorabilia that was so dear and near to the city’s heart." As of publication, the fundraiser had received nearly $8,100 in donations. You can learn more and donate here.
