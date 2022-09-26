Double Play fire aftermath

Double Play Bar and Grill, a 119-year-old San Francisco watering hole, is asking for the public's help to rebuild. (Double Play Bar and Grill/Facebook)

The daughter of the owners of a historic San Francisco sports bar has started a fundraising campaign to rebuild the beloved Mission District institution after a destructive fire burned early Saturday morning. 

Katie Hernandez, whose father Rafael Sr. has owned the Double Play Bar and Grill since 2009, is trying to raise $100,000 to help "rebuild my family's dream" by reopening the restaurant and to "pay employees while they are able to find another job as we work to rebuild." 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 