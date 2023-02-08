Buena Vista Horace Mann School

Buena Vista Horace Mann received $40 million in funds from a 2016 bond measure to upgrade its 100-year-old building. That money was originally earmarked for other projects, including construction of the SFUSD Arts Center and the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts at 135 Van Ness Avenue.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco Unified School District plans to present voters with a $1 billion general obligation bond as soon as November, the largest bond in The City’s history.

Since 2000, local schools bonds across the state have enjoyed high passage rates. That trend began to decline in 2020, though, and weak voter confidence indicates that a new bond’s passage won’t be a slam–dunk.

