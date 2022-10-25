Kanye West

FILE -- Kanye West, now known as Ye, in New York, Sept. 12 2022. San Francisco-based Gap will no longer sell merchandise from a since-ended partnership with the rapper. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times)

 NINA WESTERVELT

A month after Ye, the controversial rapper formerly known as Kanye West, cut ties with a San Francisco clothing giant, the company is removing the short-lived partnership's remaining products from its stores in the aftermath of him wearing a shirt with a white supremacist slogan and making a series of antisemitic comments.

Gap Inc. on Tuesday stopped selling Yeezy Gap products and said it would remove all of the merchandise from its stores. Gap announced the move shortly after Adidas, amid widespread pressure, announced it would "immediately" end its business relationship with Ye.

