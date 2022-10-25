FILE -- Kanye West, now known as Ye, in New York, Sept. 12 2022. San Francisco-based Gap will no longer sell merchandise from a since-ended partnership with the rapper. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times)
A month after Ye, the controversial rapper formerly known as Kanye West, cut ties with a San Francisco clothing giant, the company is removing the short-lived partnership's remaining products from its stores in the aftermath of him wearing a shirt with a white supremacist slogan and making a series of antisemitic comments.
Gap Inc. on Tuesday stopped selling Yeezy Gap products and said it would remove all of the merchandise from its stores. Gap announced the move shortly after Adidas, amid widespread pressure, announced it would "immediately" end its business relationship with Ye.
"Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values," Gap said in a statement to CNBC.
Gap didn't respond to The Examiner's emailed request for comment prior to publication on Tuesday morning, which included questions about whether the removed products would be recycled or donated. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimated in 2020 that 11 million metric tons of textile waste end up in landfills every year.
Ye, who is Black, wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside far-right political commentator Candace Owens, who is also Black, at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the phrase originated as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement, beginning in earnest when a neo-Nazi group held "White Lives Matter" rallies and distributed flyers in 2015.
Ye then made a litany of antisemitic remarks online and in media interviews, tweeting that he would go "death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE" and repeating a number of antisemitic tropes in unaired portions of an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
Ye and Gap announced last month they were ending their partnership, little more than two years after striking a 10-year deal that the San Francisco-based retailer hoped would generate $1 billion in annual sales within five years. The rapper's lawyers alleged breach of contract in a letter to Gap in August and then announced in September that Ye terminated the deal because Gap "abandoned its contractual obligations."