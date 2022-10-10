In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of free bets that could be placed at the Golden 1 Center's Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge in Sacramento, Calif. The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California has become the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in state history.
A Bay Area radio staple is going all-in on a pivot to sports gambling, even as a pair of state ballot initiatives that would legalize it face long odds in next month's election.
KGO-AM, which broadcast news and talk programming for the better part of 60 years, rebranded on Monday as "810 THE SPREAD." The station abruptly cut its programming last Thursday morning, teasing the new format in advertisements that featured songs about money and betting.
KGO topped the Bay Area's radio ratings charts for more than 40 years as a local news talk radio station, transitioning to an all-news format and back to news talk under Cumulus Media's ownership.
Cumulus Media, which acquired the station in 2011, said the station's programming lineup includes three syndicated, betting-focused shows. Kevin Graham, program director of KGO and sister sports stations KNBR and KTCT, called the new KGO "the Bay Area's best bet for sports fans and sports betting enthusiasts" in a release on Monday.
"This is a bittersweet day for us, as it's hard to say goodbye to the legendary KGO, which has been a part of listeners' lives for so many years," Cumulus San Francisco vice president Larry Blumhagen said in the release. "We want to thank all the people who have been a part of KGO's historic run these many years — and the listeners who loyally tuned in to the station. Times change, and we must change with them."
It's not yet clear if the changing times will include legalized sports betting in California and the Bay Area.
The Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies' poll published last week showed that only 27% of registered voters in the state supported Proposition 27, a ballot measure that would allow online sports gambling and direct up to $500 million in annual revenues to homelessness programs. Proposition 26, which would allow sports betting on tribal lands, garnered support from 31% of registered voters.
Only 26% of registered voters in the Bay Area backed Prop. 27, while 28% in the region backed Prop. 26. Men aged 25-54 are considered the key demographic for advertisers on sports radio, and neither measure gained majority support among men nor any age range.
The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that DraftKings and a number of online sports wagering companies have pulled back on advertising in light of recent polling.
Reached for comment about how the ballot measures impacted Cumulus' decision to rebrand KGO-AM and its plans for the station moving forward, a spokesperson had "no additional information to share beyond the release."