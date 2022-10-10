Election 2022 California Sports Betting

In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of free bets that could be placed at the Golden 1 Center's Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge in Sacramento, Calif. The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California has become the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in state history. 

 Rich Pedroncelli

A Bay Area radio staple is going all-in on a pivot to sports gambling, even as a pair of state ballot initiatives that would legalize it face long odds in next month's election. 

KGO-AM, which broadcast news and talk programming for the better part of 60 years, rebranded on Monday as "810 THE SPREAD." The station abruptly cut its programming last Thursday morning, teasing the new format in advertisements that featured songs about money and betting. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 

Tags

Recommended for you