Public transit fails its mission in the Bayview

A spokesperson told The Examiner "there are still suspects outstanding" after two people were shot near the Palou Avenue and Third Street Muni stop. 

 (Kevin N. Hume | The Examiner)

A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 