After having the beloved bakery all to itself for decades, San Francisco is going to have to get used to sharing Bob's Donuts.
That's because Bob's is set to double its footprint and open two more locations over the next year: One in Mill Valley by the end of this month, and another on San Jose's Santana Row by the end of 2023.
Rebekah Ahn, whose family has owned Bob's Donuts since 1977, told The Examiner that the Mill Valley Bob's will be open from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. during the store's initial opening. The 252 Almonte Boulevard will then expand its hours to 9 p.m. once the location's operations are up and running, according to Ahn.
The Santana Row location, meanwhile, is at least eight months away from opening, with construction still in the early stages.
"We're hoping to bring high-quality, handmade donuts to other parts of the Bay Area," Ahn told The Examiner in an email. "We've gained a lot of community support over the years and would love to be able to offer our donuts to people within other regions of the Bay."
Bob's Donuts first opened at 1621 Polk St. in 1960, and the 24/7 store has become a favorite among eaters of all hours. Eleanor Ahn purchased Bob's 17 years later.
The Ahn family opened a second Bob's location on Baker Street in 2019, which is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Rebekah Ahn told The Examiner in an interview on Monday they felt the time was right for a third when the Mill Valley location was up for sale.
It helped, too, that Ahn and her two siblings were raised there. She said it was "particularly special" to open in the North Bay city.
Ahn said they learned of an opening on Santana Row through a connection with the construction team behind the Mill Valley location. Bob's Donuts already had customers in the South Bay thanks to the Locale delivery service, providing some confidence that San Jose will take to the San Francisco staple.
Menus at the new Bob's locations will be "generally the same," according to Ahn, aside from some store-specific seasonal specials.
Yes, that means you'll be able to embark upon the Bob's Donut Challenge in Mill Valley and San Jose. Just as you would in San Francisco, you'll have three minutes to eat the "Big One" — the equivalent of more than a dozen donuts — to get a Bob's Donuts T-shirt and your name listed in the Bob's Hall of Fame.
