Bobs Donuts

Late night offerings at Bob’s Donuts.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

After having the beloved bakery all to itself for decades, San Francisco is going to have to get used to sharing Bob's Donuts.

That's because Bob's is set to double its footprint and open two more locations over the next year: One in Mill Valley by the end of this month, and another on San Jose's Santana Row by the end of 2023.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.