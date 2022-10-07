EV charging station

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

More than a decade before California will require all new cars sold in the state to be electric or plug-in hybrids, San Francisco Bay Area residents have a gas-free future on the top of their minds. 

Sixty-eight percent of registered Bay Area voters told last month’s Berkeley IGS Poll said they favor state regulators’ rule that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, while 69% of them said their next vehicle purchase would be a plug-in hybrid (42%) or an all-electric vehicle (27%). 

