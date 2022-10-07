More than a decade before California will require all new cars sold in the state to be electric or plug-in hybrids, San Francisco Bay Area residents have a gas-free future on the top of their minds.
Sixty-eight percent of registered Bay Area voters told last month’s Berkeley IGS Poll said they favor state regulators’ rule that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, while 69% of them said their next vehicle purchase would be a plug-in hybrid (42%) or an all-electric vehicle (27%).
No other region of the state offered more support of the California Air Resources Board rule, nor did any have a higher share of residents say they would buy a plug-in or electric vehicle. Statewide, 55% of voters said they supported the rule, while 59% said they’d next purchase an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid.
But before locals’ electric dreams can become reality, The City and the rest of the Bay Area have a ways to go getting the necessary infrastructure in place.
Researchers say a dramatic change in how we pay for electricity is needed
The San Francisco Department of Environment told The Examiner in August that there are more than 820 public EV charging stations in The City, with plans to install 5,000 chargers by 2030. A UC Berkeley study determined that PG&E would need to spend as much as $10 billion on power grid upgrades to match California’s electrification goals.
Existing charging stations in the Bay Area, meanwhile, would need to become more reliable.
Cool the Earth, an environmental nonprofit, found that more than a quarter of the 657 chargers it examined across the region in February and March didn’t work. While 22.7% were entirely nonfunctional, another 4.9% had a cable that was too short. Four charging providers told state regulators in February that their stations were available or in use at least 95% of the time.
