About 18 months after his trial deadline, a San Francisco man who argued that he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed another man nearly six years ago has been acquitted of murder.
Public defenders representing Thomas Ortiz said he shot and killed 21-year-old Ernesto Rosales on New Year's Day 2017 during a confrontation between two groups outside of a corner store. A person in the other group pulled out a weapon, according to Ortiz's attorneys, while another threw a glass bottle at his face.
"While this was a difficult and emotional trial for everyone involved, it was especially frightening and outrageous to see the police and prosecutors rely on racist presumptions about Latino men and faulty information to try to associate Mr. Ortiz with a gang in an attempt to scare the jury into overlooking the facts," Deputy Public Defender Sylvia Cediel said in a press release on Wednesday.
Police said Ortiz was a member of the Army Street gang. Prosecutors argued the killing was retaliatory after a 14-year-old was stabbed in front of the same corner store in 2014, according to the San Francisco Standard.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins supervised the case until she resigned from the District Attorney’s Office last year to campaign for the recall of progressive predecessor Chesa Boudin. Prosecutors didn't charge any gang enhancements – a 2020 Boudin policy barred them from doing so – but argued that Rosales' killing was gang-related.
The Standard reported Jenkins sat in the courtroom when Ortiz was acquitted.
Ortiz's attorneys said prosecutors connected him to the gang through his presence in a hip-hop video and the killings of his friends in "unrelated incidents." Deputy Public Defender Yali Corea-Levy told The Examiner that made an "A" hand sign in the video, which prosecutors argued was a gang sign.
Corea-Levy told The Examiner the "A" signified Army Street where he grew up, rather than any involvement in the Army Street gang. She said a local hip-hop expert testified "how common neighborhood hand signs were and how they were unrelated to gang membership."
"Growing up in the City throwing up hand sings and seeing it in different neighborhoods, I found this prosecution argument to be a particular appeal to xenophobia," Corea-Levy told The Examiner.
San Francisco police first arrested Ortiz four years ago this August, 18 months after obtaining a warrant. The Public Defender's Office said his trial was originally supposed to begin no later than last March after he invoked his constitutional right to a speedy trial.
But like more than 550 people currently in and out of custody whom The Examiner reported on this week, Ortiz's trial deadline passed. He remained in custody when his trial began in June, 15 months after the original deadline.
"The San Francisco Superior Court's delays in re-opening more courtrooms for trials in the wake of the COVID pandemic contributed to the egregious delay in this case going to trial," Public Defender Mano Raju said in the release.
