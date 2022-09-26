gaspumps0808

The average cost of an unleaded gallon of gasoline cost more than $6 on Monday, according to AAA. (S.F. Examiner file photo)

 By Bay City News

If you pull up to a gas station in San Francisco, chances are the cost of a gallon will start with a "6."

AAA said The City's average price for a regular, unleaded gallon of gasoline was $6.05 on Monday, up from $5.83 per gallon on Friday and $6.04 on Sunday. This marks the first time average gas prices in San Francisco have crossed the $6 gallon threshold in about two months, according to the organization. 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 