The San Francisco Fire Department says this shirt "violates the Department's uniform policy and does not reflect" its views and opinions.

The San Francisco Fire Department says it "took immediate action" over the weekend after officials learned a firefighter was pictured wearing a t-shirt with not-so-secret shorthand for "F--k Joe Biden," but officials are not saying what that action is. 

A resident tweeted at the department on Saturday morning, asking if a firefighter's navy blue shirt bearing the conservative catchphrase "Let's Go Brandon" was now the department’s uniform. Two other firefighters were pictured wearing shirts of a similar color, but without the slogan.

