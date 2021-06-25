San Francisco Superior Court will drop social distancing requirements on Monday. (The Examiner file photo)

San Francisco Superior Court will drop social distancing requirements on Monday. (The Examiner file photo)

S.F. courts to drop social distancing requirements

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, San Francisco Superior Court officials announced that updated health guidelines and expanded services taking effect next week.

Starting on Monday, the court will drop social distancing requirements at its courthouses, including both the Hall of Justice on Bryant Street and the Civic Center Courthouse on McAllister Street.

However, masks will still be required for all inside the courthouses.

“Our focus remains on the health and safety of our community, staff, court patrons and our judicial officers,” the court’s Presiding Judge Samuel K. Feng said in a statement.

Additionally, certain in-person services that hadn’t previously been available during the pandemic will resume on Monday, including the Court Collections Unit and the Traffic Office, both located at the Hall of Justice.

For more information about other in-person services and hours of operation, visit www.sfsuperiorcourt.org.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Newly unveiled Harvey Milk Plaza redesign would create larger, interactive memorial
Next story
Cars and parklets don’t mix: SF searches for solutions after recent accidents

Just Posted

Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) looks back to the bench during 3rd inning at Oracle Park on April 27, 2019 in San Francisco, California.
Can Buster Posey still make it to the Hall of Fame?

This season’s resurgence rekindles debate about his Cooperstown credentials

In July 2020, protesters in Fresno gathered signatures to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, supporting former President Donald Trump.<ins> (John Walker/Sacramento Bee/TNS)</ins>
How to reform the recall process and make it work for California

Regardless of whether you think Gov. Newsom should be recalled, we can all agree the process is a mess

A car crashed into the parklet outside the Napper Tandy Irish pub and restaurant at 24th Street and South Van Ness Avenue in the Mission in April.<ins> (Photo by Reddit user spgulliver)</ins> A car crashed into the parklet outside the Napper Tandy Irish pub and restaurant at 24th Street and South Van Ness Avenue in the Mission in April. (Photo by Reddit user spgulliver)
Cars and parklets don’t mix: SF searches for solutions after recent accidents

Andrew Fidelman got the call in the middle of the night from… Continue reading

A broad coalition of housing rights advocates rallied in September after the California Legislature voted to extend protections against evictions. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
California set to extend eviction protections, pay 100% of back rent for many low-income residents

By Patrick McGreevy Los Angeles Times With California’s tenant protections against evictions… Continue reading

Supervisor Dean Preston speaks about rent relief at a meeting of Faith in Action, a nonprofit serving low-income residents. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)</ins>
How to apply for post-pandemic rent relief in San Francisco and California

Reyna Aguilar has amassed $20,000 in rent debt since losing her restaurant… Continue reading

Most Read