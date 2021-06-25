S.F. courts to drop social distancing requirements

San Francisco Superior Court will drop social distancing requirements on Monday. (The Examiner file photo)

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, San Francisco Superior Court officials announced that updated health guidelines and expanded services taking effect next week.

Starting on Monday, the court will drop social distancing requirements at its courthouses, including both the Hall of Justice on Bryant Street and the Civic Center Courthouse on McAllister Street.

However, masks will still be required for all inside the courthouses.

“Our focus remains on the health and safety of our community, staff, court patrons and our judicial officers,” the court’s Presiding Judge Samuel K. Feng said in a statement.

Additionally, certain in-person services that hadn’t previously been available during the pandemic will resume on Monday, including the Court Collections Unit and the Traffic Office, both located at the Hall of Justice.

For more information about other in-person services and hours of operation, visit www.sfsuperiorcourt.org.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/