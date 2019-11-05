Vaping measure failing in early returns

Supporters of Prop. A gathered at the Swedish American Hall in The City Tuesday night. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Proposition A, a $600 million bond that would finance the construction, acquisition and rehabilitation of affordable housing, was narrowly failing in early results posted shortly before 9 p.m., with 63 percent of the votes in favor and 34 percent opposed.

Backed by a cross-section of city officials including Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee, the measure needs a two-thirds majority to pass. It includes $150 million for public housing, $220 million for low-income housing, $60 million for middle-income housing, $150 million for senior housing, and $20 million for educator housing.

Mayor London Breed is a strong supporter of the housing measure. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Proposition B, a measure renaming the Department of Aging and Adult Services as the Department of Disability and Aging Services was passing on Tuesday with 69 percent of the vote. Prop. B had no official opposition and needed a simple majority to pass.

Proposition C, which would have overturned San Francisco’s June prohibition on the sale of e-cigarettes and put in place a new set of regulations designed by the industry, was failing Tuesday night as of 9 p.m. with 76 percent voting no and 21 percent voting yes. E-cigarette maker Juul spent millions of dollars supporting the ballot measure before abruptly pulling the plug on its campaign in September in response to ongoing problems with federal regulators and other internal company issues.

“San Francisco voters are too smart to be fooled by Juul. Juul is Big Tobacco, and it’s using a classic ploy from the Big Tobacco playbook to try and hook another generation of kids on nicotine,” City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement Tuesday night.” Voters saw right through Juul’s deception. San Francisco already has the toughest e-cigarette regulations in the nation.”

Proposition D, a 3.25 percent tax on individual ride-sharing rides and a 1.5 percent tax on shared ones, also appeared to be failing with 61.7 percent of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night. The measure, which would raise an estimated $32 million for public transit and infrastructure, requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

The tax is the result of a deal struck with Lyft and Uber, who agreed not to campaign against the measure.

Proposition E would amend the planning code to allow affordable housing and educator housing projects on publicly-owned land and expedite approval of such projects. It appeared to be passing Tuesday night with 68 percent of the vote.

Proposition F would impose new limits on campaign contributions from those with pending land-use decisions before city officials, among others, and also require independent expenditure campaigns to make additional disclosures about their top financial backers on campaign ads and mailers.

It appeared to be passing Tuesday night with 72 percent of the vote.