JUUL Labs, Inc. is exploring various options, including bankruptcy, after the Food and Drug Administration issued its marketing denial order in June.
The order aimed to stop the sale and distribution of JUUL's products on U.S. shelves. The company immediately appealed the FDA's ruling, thus temporarily halting the suspension of their products.
In addition to JUUL, e-cigarette companies have faced scrutiny in recent years for marketing products to minors, especially through the production of flavored liquid intended to appeal to younger smokers.
Though JUUL stopped selling all its flavors except tobacco and menthol, the brand remains popular among young people. The company argues that its scrutiny has caused the FDA to take actions it normally wouldn't to curb the the circulation of their products.
JUUL recently won a court order that temporarily blocked the FDA's decision.
In September, the company filed a complaint accusing the FDA of refusing to disclose documents supporting its ban on the company's products.
The company hired bankruptcy advisors Kirkland & Ellis and Alvarez & Marsal in June and is having informal talks regarding debtor-in-possession financing, according to reports from Bloomberg.
