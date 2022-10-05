26828258_web1_copy_SFE-211015-DURAN_1

The FDA temporarily suspended the sale and distribution of JUUL products in June, but the company appealed the FDA's ruling.

JUUL Labs, Inc. is exploring various options, including bankruptcy, after the Food and Drug Administration issued its marketing denial order in June.

The order aimed to stop the sale and distribution of JUUL's products on U.S. shelves. The company immediately appealed the FDA's ruling, thus temporarily halting the suspension of their products. 

