RV park resident arrested after FBI finds bomb-making materials

A resident at a San Francisco RV park was arrested Friday night after the FBI found chemicals used to make explosives, police said Saturday.

Police responded to the Candlestick RV Park on the 600 block of Gilman Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. to assist federal agents, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a police department spokesman.

FBI agents on scene located chemicals used to make explosives, and San Francisco’s Fire Department and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Units responded to the scene.

Nearby residents were evacuated out of caution and were receiving help in finding temporary shelter, Andraychak.

The investigation was turned over to San Francisco police, who have arrested Kyle Matthew Folsom, 37, a resident of a mobile in the RV Park. He was arrested on suspicion of unawful possession of explosives, reckless or malicious possession of destructive device and possession of material to make a destructive device or explosive.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and not linked to any larger plot.

