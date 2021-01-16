(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

RV park resident arrested after FBI finds bomb-making materials

A resident at a San Francisco RV park was arrested Friday night after the FBI found chemicals used to make explosives, police said Saturday.

Police responded to the Candlestick RV Park on the 600 block of Gilman Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. to assist federal agents, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a police department spokesman.

FBI agents on scene located chemicals used to make explosives, and San Francisco’s Fire Department and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Units responded to the scene.

Nearby residents were evacuated out of caution and were receiving help in finding temporary shelter, Andraychak.

The investigation was turned over to San Francisco police, who have arrested Kyle Matthew Folsom, 37, a resident of a mobile in the RV Park. He was arrested on suspicion of unawful possession of explosives, reckless or malicious possession of destructive device and possession of material to make a destructive device or explosive.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and not linked to any larger plot.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Will UCSF’s $20 million pledge to SFMTA offset traffic woes?

Just Posted

Some people are concerned that University of California, San Francisco’s expansion at its Parnassus campus could cause an undesirable increase in the number of riders on Muni’s N-Judah line.<ins></ins>
Will UCSF’s $20 million pledge to SFMTA offset traffic woes?

An even more crowded N-Judah plus increased congestion ahead cause concern

A health care worker receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. (Courtesy SFgov)
SF to open three large sites for COVID-19 vaccinations

Breed: ‘We need more doses. We are asking for more doses’

San Jose Sharks (pictured Feb. 15, 2020 vs. Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center) open the season on Monday against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis. (Tribune News Service archive)
This week in Bay Area sports

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject… Continue reading

Tongo Eisen-Martin, a Bernal Heights resident, named San Francisco’s eighth poet laureate. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Tongo Eisen-Martin becomes San Francisco’s eighth poet laureate

Bernal Heights resident Tongo Eisen-Martin has become San Francisco’s eighth poet laureate.… Continue reading

Homeless people's tents can be seen on Golden Gate Avenue in the Tenderloin on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2020. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/S.F. Examiner)
Statewide business tax could bring new funds to combat homelessness

San Francisco could get more than $100 million a year for housing, rental assistance, shelter beds

Most Read