Runway repairs at SFO expected to delay flights in September

Travelers could experience wait times of up two hours

Travelers flying through The City in September should expect delays while one of the busiest runways at San Francisco International Airport is closed for repairs.

The airport plans to close runway 28L for maintence beginning Sept. 7 and lasting until Sept. 27.

More than 68 percent of all flights cross the intersections that runway 28L and two other runways create, according to airport officials.

“These runway intersections are the most heavily-traveled areas of the entire runway system at SFO,” the officials said in a press release.

Flights after 9 a.m are expected to be delayed an average of 30 to 45 minutes, with some flights delayed up to two hours, according to the release.

The delays are expected to be the worst on Wednesdays and Fridays, when the airport is the busiest.

The airport is replacing the base layer beneath Runway 28L after it showed signs of cracking because of heavy aircraft traffic.

The federally funded project is expected to cost $16.2 million.

