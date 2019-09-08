Runway construction causing delays at SFO

Inbound flights to San Francisco International Airport were experiencing an average delay of almost four hours on Sunday, due in large part to a runway out of service for reconstruction, according to the website FlightAware.

Runway 28L, one of SFO’s four runways, closed Saturday for a scheduled 20-day reconstruction.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 312 flights – departures and arrivals – had experienced significant delays Sunday, said Chuck Navigante, an SFO duty manager. Additionally, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, 131 arriving flights and departures had been cancelled, Navigante said.

Those numbers include delays and cancellations for all causes, including mechanical failures and weather problems in connecting cities. But Navigante said the biggest reason, by far, for the delays and cancellations is the runway work.

“It’s pretty much going to remain this was for the duration of the runway work,” he said.

Airport officials ask that anyone planning to fly out of SFO in the next 19 days, or meet an arriving flight, to check with the specific airline on the status of any given flight before making plans.

Previous story
SF makes PG&E an offer

Just Posted

Chinese residents fear they are targeted by criminals, but the data tells a different story

Newly released numbers show black community bears the brunt of many crimes

SF makes PG&E an offer

The City government wants to buy PG&E’s San Francisco electrical transmission and… Continue reading

No traffic, no problems: Chase Center’s transit push strikes sweet note for Metallica concert

Traffic? What traffic? Metallica fans by the thousands flooded Chase Center arena’s… Continue reading

Mike Sullivan is top 10 among San Francisco tree lovers

Longtime enthusiast shares his love of The City’s urban forest through his blog, walking tours

S&M2 opens Chase Center with grandeur

Metallica, San Francisco Symphony reunite in big show

Most Read