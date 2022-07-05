In the days after 55% of San Francisco voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office, a rumor spread that he had fled to Chile to lick his wounds. Some of his detractors wondered whether the deposed DA, who once worked for Venezuelan socialist strongman Hugo Chavez, might be down there plotting a revolution.
As it turns out, Boudin was in Chile. In an interview with Megan Cassidy of the San Francisco Chronicle, Boudin said he’d traveled there to celebrate his 94-year-old grandfather-in-law’s birthday. As for the revolution ... he says he hasn’t ruled out running for his office again.
And, let’s face it: He could win. The recall’s slimmer than expected victory — 55% to 45% — means he could theoretically retake the office in an election where ranked-choice voting ensures a better chance of success. Remember: Boudin won the 2019 race with 36% of first-place votes. He received 68,792 first-place votes to win that election, but over 100,000 San Franciscan’s voted against his recall.
Some might see this as a 46% increase in support for Boudin since 2019.
“A lot of my supporters and endorsements and donors and Democratic clubs that were behind me are urging me to run now, or in 2023,” Boudin told Cassidy. “I’m committed, as I always have been my entire life, to doing the work to support our communities, to fight for a fairer system of justice.”
During the recall, Boudin pointedly refused to indicate whether he would run again if defeated, saying he would keep his eye “on the ball.” After getting torn down by a well-funded campaign of lies, wouldn’t it be poetic justice for Boudin to win back the office under an entirely different set of rules?
Thanks to San Francisco’s absurd electoral system, it took over 50% of votes to remove him from an office he won with 36% of the vote. Turnabout is fair play, and it’s conceivable he could reverse this dynamic to win in November. As Democratic strategist Dan Newman told me on election night, “S.F.’s combination of recalls and ranked-choice voting is serious structural stupidity.”
Boudin already has one prominent San Franciscan egging him on.
“I think Chesa runs in November,” former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown told Josh Koehn of The San Francisco Standard. “Of course, why wouldn’t he? … He got 45% of the (recall) vote. I would run if I’m Chesa.”
Nihilistically, I’m tempted to join Brown in this political reverie. Revenge is an essential component of politics, and Boudin must surely be tempted to burn his critics by taking back the office they just took from him. How satisfying it would be to wipe the grins off of their faces and provide future recall campaigns with a cautionary tale about the hazard of spending millions of dollars to unseat someone who can hop right back into office a few months later.
Realistically, however, I’m not sure another Boudin for DA campaign is good for anyone. The drama would make for a great story, but would it do anything besides ramp up another cycle of hyperpolarization in our city’s politics?
The campaign against Boudin befouled our civic discourse for months with a constant stream of negativity. While I rejected much of the critique against Boudin, the toxic narrative won over a majority of voters. A poll conducted by The Examiner shortly before the election revealed that 62% of voters disapproved of him.
The recall, funded in part by Republican billionaires, was an abuse of democracy. But using a convoluted ranked-choice voting system to reinstall a DA with a 62% disapproval rating doesn’t seem much better. It’s probably best for Boudin to move on to other things.
Of course, Mayor London Breed could push him into the race by making a dumb move when she appoints his replacement. Many political observers think Breed’s decision to appoint DA candidate Suzy Loftus to the office during the 2019 campaign created a backfire effect that boosted Boudin’s campaign to victory. Best not to make the same mistake twice.
If Breed picks someone like Brooke Jenkins, the former deputy DA who quit Boudin’s office and joined the recall campaign, it would be his moral duty to run. Boudin might also want to get even with Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who endorsed the recall while openly pining for the appointment.
Unlike Jenkins, however, Stefani has won an election before. She would make a formidable opponent with strong backing from San Francisco’s Democratic establishment and the recall's supporters. Still, it could be a tight race, with Stefani and Joe Alioto-Veronese — a former police commission member who has already declared his candidacy — splitting votes while Boudin consolidated the progressive base.
The only surefire way for Breed to keep Boudin out of the race would be for her to appoint someone he respects — a progressive prosecutor type who did not play a role in the recall. But it’s not clear that will happen.
Of course, Boudin shouldn’t get too cocky. The recall campaign dragged city voters through an exhausting spectacle. Some may simply be tired of hearing his name. Another painful defeat is entirely possible if he runs again.
Besides, as elections in nearby counties proved on June 7, Boudin is not the main character in the story of criminal justice reform. Voters in Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties overwhelmingly supported reform candidates. Most of these candidates were women of color with criminal justice backgrounds. They, not Boudin, represent the future of the reform movement.
In the end, Boudin’s decision will likely come down to personal, rather than political, factors. He’s married, with a young child. Political campaigns tend to take people away from their families. It’s hard to be great at politics while also being a great spouse or parent.
Politicians love to say “family comes first,” but that’s a lie. Politics always comes first, especially when you’re a lightning rod political figure whose opponents will do anything to make your life hell.
Perhaps voters did Boudin a favor by ejecting him from the hot seat. Hopefully, he has better things to do than avenge his defeat, retake his place as San Francisco’s scapegoat and then spend the foreseeable future fending off vicious new efforts to oust him.