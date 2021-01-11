Rumored Pro-Trump rally outside Twitter fails to materialize

San Francisco Police stand guard behind barricades outside Twitter headquarters Monday after reports of a possible pro-Trump protest circulated online. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco police came out in force Monday morning for a rumored pro-Trump rally outside Twitter headquarters that failed to materialize.

The area around the building at 1300 Market St. was heavily barricaded and police lined the sidewalks for the event, which was expected to start as early as 8 a.m.

By 11 a.m., there were more media and police than protesters on scene, although at least one counter-protester with a sign calling for Trump’s impeachment made an early appearance.

A counter-protester waits outside Twitter headquarters for a rumored right-wing protest that never materialized. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Twitter announced Friday that it was permanently suspending President Donald Trump’s personal account. In a statement, Twitter said it determined that the president’s recent Tweets were in violation of the company’s Glorification of Violence Policy.

Police said they had been in contact with Twitter about the potential demonstration, which was advertised on a right-wing web site.

”We will have sufficient resources available to respond to any demonstrations as well as calls for service citywide,” Officer Adam Lobsinger said in a statement early Monday

“The San Francisco Police Department is committed to facilitating the public’s right to First Amendment expressions of free speech,” Lobsinger continued. “We ask that everyone exercising their First Amendment rights be considerate, respectful, and mindful of the safety of others.”

San Francisco Police stand guard behind barricades outside Twitter headquarters at 10th and Market streets as reports of a possible right-wing protest circulated online on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Bay Area NewsDonald Trumpsan francisco newssocial media

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/