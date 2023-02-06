In 1994, Rudy Corpuz Jr. emerged from prison where he’d been serving time on drug-related charges, including possession of marijuana, and got a job coaching violence prevention at San Francisco’s Balboa High School.

He remembers the date clearly: Oct. 8, 1994. The Filipino American SoMa native was recruited by then–principal Juliet Montevirgen to quell student violence on campus and specifically to identify Filipino gang members at the school. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like