Roommate accused of killing 80-year-old woman in Richmond District

An 80-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday in the Richmond District and her roommate has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The death was discovered when officers went to perform a well-being check on the elderly woman at a residence on 16th Avenue between Geary Boulevard and Anza Street at around 4:23 p.m., police said.

Her roommate, 60-year-old Min Jian Guan, was arrested in connection with the homicide and booked on suspicion of murder and elder abuse, according to authorities.

He remains at County Jail without bail as of Thursday afternoon.

Police declined to offer more details about the case.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

