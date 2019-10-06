One dead, two injured in Bayview-Hunters Point rollover collision

A rollover collision involving multiple vehicles in Bayview-Hunters Point killed one person and injured two others late Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident occured at around 3:39 p.m. near the intersection of Hunters Point Boulevard and Evans Avenue, police said.

The drivers of both of the vehicles suffered critical injuries while a teenage passenger of one of the cars suffered moderate injuries, according to police and fire officials.

One of the drivers died after all three were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Firefighters had to use a rescue tool called the jaws of life at the scene, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Police said one of the vehicles turned over.

The collision remains under investigation.

Previous story
Study to determine if rodents and other pests eradicated from rehabbed public housing

Just Posted

Study to determine if rodents and other pests eradicated from rehabbed public housing

Hundreds of units inspected before renovations were infested with cockroaches

Our endorsements for San Francisco’s top offices

MAYOR London Breed London Breed is not running unopposed, but none of… Continue reading

Here are the Examiner’s recommendations for the November ballot’s local measures

Here’s how to vote on issues from vaping to affordable housing to campaign reform

Second whistleblower emerges in Trump impeachment inquiry, lawyer says

WASHINGTON — A second whistleblower has come forward in the fast-developing impeachment… Continue reading

Botham Jean’s neighbor, a key witness in Amber Guyger trial, shot to death in Dallas

DALLAS — A key witness in former cop Amber Guyger’s murder trial… Continue reading

Most Read