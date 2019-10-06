One dead, two injured in Bayview-Hunters Point rollover collision

A rollover collision involving multiple vehicles in Bayview-Hunters Point killed one person and injured two others late Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident occured at around 3:39 p.m. near the intersection of Hunters Point Boulevard and Evans Avenue, police said.

The drivers of both of the vehicles suffered critical injuries while a teenage passenger of one of the cars suffered moderate injuries, according to police and fire officials.

One of the drivers died after all three were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Firefighters had to use a rescue tool called the jaws of life at the scene, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Police said one of the vehicles turned over.

The collision remains under investigation.