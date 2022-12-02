SchlittHarryca1974.jpeg

Roman Catholic priest Father Harry Schlitt, shown here in 1974, went on to serve as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Archdiocese of San Francisco.

In September 1970, when Springfield, Missouri, had its own Woodstock-style music festival, Father Harry Schlitt gave the prayer at the two-day event. The festival drew criticism, and so did Schlitt for his role in it. A local Baptist association even issued a formal condemnation.

MonsignorSchlitt_11Nov2022-139.JPG

Father Harry Schlitt at Holy Rosary Chapel at St. Vincent de Paul’s School for Boys in San Rafael
I'll Never Know front cover CMYK.jpg

Earlier this year, Monsignor Schlitt published his second memoir, I’ll Never Know: The Rock & Roll Priest Looks at 80, with a forward by Nob Hill Gazette owner Clint Reilly.

