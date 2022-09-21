Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures toward referee Josh Tiven during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022.
A day after vocal Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called on the NBA owners to vote on ousting Robert Sarver, the embattled Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner now says he is selling both teams.
Sarver, whom the NBA suspended for a year and fined $10 million last week after a probe confirmed reports of his racist and sexist behavior in the workplace, announced in a press release on Wednesday morning that he is "beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."
Prompted byan ESPN investigationpublished last year, a league probe found that Sarver “repeated the N-word while recounting the statements of others" at least five times, "engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace" and "made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women" while owning the NBA and WNBA teams.
The 60-year-old Sarver said he initially believed “the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from" the Suns and Mercury.
Sarver, whom ESPN reported asked a former Suns head coach why Green could say the N-word and he couldn’t, said "that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past."
"This is the best course of action for everyone," Sarver said.
On Tuesday’s episode of “The Draymond Green Show," the 32-year-old Warriors forward said he would need "someone to explain to me why is it that it was OK to get rid of" former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling – whom NBA commissioner Adam Silver banned for life after his racist comments surfaced duringthe 2014 Clippers-Warriors playoff series– but that Sarver wasn’t forced to sell the Suns and Mercury.
Green wanted Sarver’s peers to vote on revoking his ownership to see if they condoned his comments.
"I'm asking that there be a vote," Green said. "If that's the only way, then let's see what those numbers are. Let's see what they are."
At least 23 members of the NBA’s board of governors would need to vote to remove Sarver and force a sale, but such a vote might not occur now that Sarver has publicly said he is trying to sell.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.