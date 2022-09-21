NBA Finals Celtics Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures toward referee Josh Tiven during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

 AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

A day after vocal Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called on the NBA owners to vote on ousting Robert Sarver, the embattled Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner now says he is selling both teams. 

Sarver, whom the NBA suspended for a year and fined $10 million last week after a probe confirmed reports of his racist and sexist behavior in the workplace, announced in a press release on Wednesday morning that he is "beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

