Clean California, Gov. Newsom’s initiative to improve public spaces, has reached 1 million cubic yards of litter cleaned from the state’s roadsides as of Friday. The program started less than 15 months ago, but has already collected 16,700 tons of waste, enough to “build two stacks of trash from the Earth’s surface to beyond the International Space Station.”

“California is the most beautiful place in the world, and we need to do more to keep our communities clean and safe,” said Governor Newsom. “With an investment of over $1 billion, Clean California projects are cleaning up our neighborhoods and enriching our public spaces by removing litter and debris from our roadsides throughout our state.”

