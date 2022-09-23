Clean California, Gov. Newsom’s initiative to improve public spaces, has reached 1 million cubic yards of litter cleaned from the state’s roadsides as of Friday. The program started less than 15 months ago, but has already collected 16,700 tons of waste, enough to “build two stacks of trash from the Earth’s surface to beyond the International Space Station.”
“California is the most beautiful place in the world, and we need to do more to keep our communities clean and safe,” said Governor Newsom. “With an investment of over $1 billion, Clean California projects are cleaning up our neighborhoods and enriching our public spaces by removing litter and debris from our roadsides throughout our state.”
The project is a $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash and recommit to the upkeep of public spaces. Since it launched in July 2021, Caltrans reports that it has removed 300 percent more litter from the state highway system compared to 2020.
“Removing 1 million cubic yards of trash from our roadways is a very big step toward fulfilling Governor Newsom’s vision for Clean California. I salute the many communities joining this effort to make our state cleaner, safer and more beautiful,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.
Milestone aside, local environmentalists are still pushing for accountability from Caltrans for its negligence in keeping trash out of Bay Area waterways. In 2016, marine advocacy group Save The Bay lobbied the San Francisco Regional Water Board to issue a violation against the state agency. After three years of inaction by Caltrans, the Water Board adopted a cease-and-desist order in 2019.
“We see it everywhere – trash along our highways in the Bay Area continues to pile up, but it doesn’t stay there. It travels into nearby storm drains and flows into San Francisco Bay where it remains in the environment indefinitely and wreaks havoc on wildlife,” said Henry Hoffman, policy fellow at Save the Bay. “So why does trash continue to litter our roadways, end up on our shoreline parks and beaches, and pollute the Bay? The short answer is that Caltrans is not doing its job.”
