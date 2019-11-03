Reward grows to $30,000 in killings at SF homeless encampment

Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate were killed in a shooting at a Mission District homeless camp in December 2016, and their killer has never been found. (Courtesy photo)

Nearly three years after a “horrific” double killing at a homeless encampment in the Mission, the reward for help solving the cold-case homicides has grown to $30,000.

Lindsay McCollum, 27, and Eddie “Tennessee” Tate, 51, were fatally shot inside the wooden box where they lived on the night of Dec. 18, 2016 near 16th and Shotwell streets, according to police.

Last summer, McCollum’s family hoped a $5,000 reward would spur a witness to come forward with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

But after exhausting all leads, police have now increased the reward by $25,000, McCollum’s mother said.

“I know there is someone out there that knows something,” said her mother, Carrie McCollum, in an email. “Both Tennessee and Lindsay deserve justice. The person who killed them deserves to be in jail for the rest of their life.”

Lindsay McCollum had fallen in and out of homelessness since 2013, according to her mother. She struggled with drug addiction after being prescribed oxycontin following a car accident at age 19.

“Lindsay died alone on that dark and horrific street but she wasn’t alone in life,” her mother said previously. “She has parents, grandparents, siblings, pastor’s, aunts, uncles, cousins who love her. She played the piano, she was in Little League, she went on vacations. She didn’t belong there.”

The killings are not the only unsolved homicides police are seeking information in.

Late last month, the San Francisco Police Department offered a $25,000 reward in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Ryan Sacdalan.

Sacdalan was shot and killed at the corner of 46th Avenue and Moraga Street on the night of Sept. 18, 2018.

Police said he was shot in the back while fleeing an altercation. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the McCollum and Tate killings can reach an SFPD homicide investigator at 415-553-7976.

Tipsters with information on the Sacdalan case can reach the SFPD at 415-553-9481.

