Retired officer found dead after being reported missing

A 52-year-old retired law enforcement officer who had been missing from his home since early Friday morning was found dead Saturday afternoon near Lake Merced, San Francisco police said.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of James Kerrigan, who had last been seen leaving his San Francisco home early Friday morning.

Police said Kerrigan had acknowledged he suffered from depression.

It wasn’t revealed late Saturday night how he died, or for which department he had worked, but earlier Saturday police said Kerrigan may have taken a handgun with him when he left his home.