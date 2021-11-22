SF theft: ‘We cannot allow this to continue. Period. Full stop’

While touring a vaccination site in the Mission District on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned a string of brazen robberies and said those who committed the crimes need to be held accountable. (Sydney Johnson/The Examiner)

Examiner Staff and Wire Report

A string of high-profile retail thefts this weekend have left consumers shaken, retailers concerned and police on high alert across the Bay Area.

The regional crime spree started Friday when the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square was hit in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery. Police have arrested multiple suspects in those thefts.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom weighed in on the robberies while speaking at a vaccine clinic in San Francisco.

“We cannot allow this to continue. Period. Full stop,” Newsom said. “These are crimes of opportunity but they are well-armed. I have no empathy and no sympathy for these kinds of gangs. They need to be held accountable. There is nothing right about this.”

A still from a Twitter video during a smash-and-grab robbery at the Louis Vuitton store at Union Square on Friday. (@CARLITOSGUEY)

In July, Newsom and California lawmakers passed AB 331, which extends the sunset date of the crime of organized retail theft to Jan. 1, 2026. California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force works with local law enforcement agencies to investigate organized retail crime.

The Task Force has been a part of 668 investigations resulting in 252 arrests, as well as the recovery of over $16.3 million in stolen merchandise, over the past three years, according to the Governor’s Office.

“We met with retailers over the weekend and asked what they would like and they want to see more (security) presence. That’s why today you will see an increased presence around retailers around the Bay, so people see a visible prescience as a deterrent,” Newsom said, adding there will be an “exponential increase” in funding to address this issue in the upcoming state budget.

“I was a mayor and I know when things like this happen, mayor’s have to step up,” said Newsom, referring to his time as mayor of San Francisco.

The Louis Vuitton in San Francisco union square just got emptied out 😳 pic.twitter.com/Imi6qbL0i1 — Yealenne (@Yealenne) November 20, 2021

After Friday’s shocking scene at Union Square, caught on video camera as police swept in to make arrests, the robberies continued throughtout the region through the weekend and into Monday. On Sunday, about 40 to 50 people were reported to have broken into Sam’s Jewelers in Hayward’s Southland Mall. Shortly afterward, a group of four people broke into the high-end athletic apparel store and stole $40,000 worth of merchandise. On Saturday, 80 people stormed Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

“We’re not going to forget about it. We’re going to investigate it,” San Jose Police Department Spokesperson Christian Camarillo said of a gang theft at the Lulemon stores at Santana Row on Sunday. “The No. 1 mission is to find, arrest and bring them back here.”

Camarillo said the suspects were two women and two men. One of the suspects was seen with a firearm in his waistband.

After the suspects raided the store, they got away in a waiting vehicle before law enforcement arrived on the scene. Camarillo did not provide a description of the get-away vehicle, wary of revealing too much about the ongoing investigation.

Camarillo said he could only comment on what happened in San Jose — avoiding questions about whether the series of break-ins were related.

However, he noted there is likely a larger organized robbery scheme in San Jose.

At the same time as the Santana Row break-in, suspicious activity was reported across the street at Valley Fair mall, where four to five cars were seen driving without license plates.

“Common sense would dictate what was going on — and Valley Fair at the same time it was going on across the street at Lululemon — are more than likely related to each other,” Camarillo said.

The potential for robbery at the North San Jose mall was prevented because mall security noticed the suspicious activity.

Still, there were some items taken from Sunglass Hut.

“We don’t know how it happened or how those folks got in there,” Camarillo said. “But they saw law enforcement, they left.”

Camarillo said it’s the first time San Jose has been hit with organized robbery like this and will hopefully be the last time.

During the holiday season, shopping centers do have additional security but it’s unclear whether SJPD will beef up security more after this incident.

“We’re obviously not going to share planning tactics, anything like that,” Camarillo said. “What I will share… is we are not going to put up with it here in San Jose.”

Camarillo advised residents report suspicious activity right away and avoid confrontation as “it is not worth you losing your life or being seriously hurt for a material item.”

And for suspects or potential suspects: “We will come after you, we will find you and we will arrest you.”

Hayward

Hayward police said 8 to 10 people carrying sledgehammers entered Sam’s Jewelry in Southland Mall around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, smashed several jewelry cases, and fled carrying an unknown amount of loot.

No arrests were made. The suspects fled in several vehicles, Hayward police Lt. Mark Ormsby said.

The Hayward incident happened about an hour before thieves hit Lulemon in San Jose.

Ormsby said it’s still too early to tell if the incidents are related.

Walnut Creek

Police estimate up to 80 people stormed Nordstrom in Walnut Creek Saturday night, assaulting three employees and making off with thousands of dollars in expensive goods. Three people were arrested, but dozens got away.

In Walnut Creek, police were reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down more suspects involved in what authorities described as an organized looting at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza on Saturday night.

Three suspects were arrested shortly after the mob descended on a Nordstrom department store about 9 p.m., police said.

An 18-year-old Oakland man and two people from San Francisco, ages 30 and 32, were taken into custody on suspicion of crimes that include burglary, robbery, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. Police also seized a gun from one of the suspects.

Two Nordstrom staffers were assaulted and one was pepper-sprayed. The event was clearly planned, Walnut Creek police said.

San Leandro

Shots were fired when a group of people tried to rob a marijuana dispensary in San Leandro early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to Blum Dispensary at 1915 Fairway Drive after a security guard called police and said multiple vehicles pulled up to the dispensary.

“At some point there was a shooting,” San Leandro police Sgt. Matthew Barajas said.

Barajas didn’t know yet whether the suspects and the security guard opened fire or just one of the two. No one was injured and the suspects failed to get into the dispensary.

Examiner Staff Writer Sydney Johnson and Bay City News contributed to this report.