Update: All tigers are accounted for in the Oakland Zoo

Law enforcement authorities reported Sunday that there is a tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo, and then, quickly retracted the announcement.
The Alameda County Sheriff tweeted on its official account:
‘Reports of a Tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo. If you see it call 911. 98th Ave at Golf Links.”
— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 1, 2020
Soon, the sheriff tweeted that it was likely a false alarm:
Tigers are all accounted for at the Oakland Zoo. They just checked and confirmed.
— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 1, 2020
