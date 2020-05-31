(Courtesy photo)

Update: All tigers are accounted for in the Oakland Zoo

Just when you thought it could not get worse

  • May. 31, 2020 1:30 a.m.
Law enforcement authorities reported Sunday that there is a tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo, and then, quickly retracted the announcement.

The Alameda County Sheriff tweeted on its official account:

‘Reports of a Tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo. If you see it call 911. 98th Ave at Golf Links.”

Soon, the sheriff tweeted that it was likely a false alarm:

“Tigers are all accounted for at the Oakland Zoo. They just checked and confirmed.”

