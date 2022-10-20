Twitter street scene

People walk in front of San Francisco-based Twitter's headquarters. Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly plans to lay off thousands of workers from the company if his purchase goes through (Ryan McNulty/Special to The Examiner)

 Ryan McNulty/Special to The Examiner

Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly plans to lay off almost three-quarters of Twitter's employees if his purchase of the San Francisco-based social media company goes through.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Musk told potential investors he would cut the company's 7,500-person workforce down to a little more than 2,000. A former Twitter data scientist told the outlet there would be "unimaginable" consequences for the platform.

