People walk in front of San Francisco-based Twitter's headquarters. Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly plans to lay off thousands of workers from the company if his purchase goes through (Ryan McNulty/Special to The Examiner)
Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly plans to lay off almost three-quarters of Twitter's employees if his purchase of the San Francisco-based social media company goes through.
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Musk told potential investors he would cut the company's 7,500-person workforce down to a little more than 2,000. A former Twitter data scientist told the outlet there would be "unimaginable" consequences for the platform.
"It would be a cascading effect where you'd have services going down and the people remaining not having the institutional knowledge to get them back up, and being completely demoralized and wanting to leave themselves," Chen, who previously led Twitter's advertising and integrity team, said.
Chen added that the planned layoffs could leave Twitter users more susceptible to hacks and seeing offensive material, including child pornography.
The effects could also be meaningful for San Francisco's economy.
Twitter has been headquartered in The City since its inception in 2006, and the company moved to its current Mid-Market base of operations after receiving a tax break. Nearly a month before the COVID-19 pandemic upended work commutes across San Francisco and around the world, Built In San Francisco reported that the company had about 2,500 workers there.
Then Twitter began allowing all of its employees to work from home forever starting in May 2020, months after the company was one of the first to send its employees home as the coronavirus began spreading around the globe. Twitter expanded its Mid-Market space this January, but announced in July it would no longer lease any space at nearby 1 10th St.
But in April, Musk — a frequent critic of both San Francisco and working from home — announced plans to buy the company for $44 billion. Musk said he would back out of the deal, then claimed he would return to it, in the intervening months. The Post reported on Thursday that Musk and Twitter are set to close their deal by next Friday.
Twitter further reducing its footprint in The City — or eliminating it entirely — would add to a growing number of office vacancies, with officials still trying to determine the effects of those on property tax revenue. .
The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla — who moved the latter company's headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas — joked in April he would replace Twitter's base with a homeless shelter "since no one shows up anyway" and said a month later that Twitter's presence in San Francisco gives it "a strong left bias" that favors liberal users over conservative ones.
Asked about Musk's plans for Twitter and his criticism of The City in an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week, San Francisco Mayor London Breed referred to him as "the person who got a ton of tax breaks in California and decided to take that money and run" to Texas.
"My hope is that those who are critical would focus on trying to be a part of the solution rather than part of the problem," she told the outlet.
Twitter didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Thursday.
