Rep. Speier announces she will not seek re-election in 2022

Jackie Speier serves as a U.S. Representative for California’s 14th congressional district. The district includes the northern two-thirds of San Mateo County and the southwest quarter of San Francisco. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. House Office of Photography)

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, announced Tuesday she will not seek re-election in 2022 after more than a decade in Congress.

In a video shared on social media, Speier recalled being shot five times at the Jonestown massacre in Guyana in 1978 while working as a staffer for U.S. Rep. Leo Ryan, who was fatally shot on the trip to investigate Jim Jones and the People’s Temple, a cult that previously had been based in his Peninsula congressional district.

Speier said her career in public office, which has taken her from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to the state Legislature to Congress in 2008, has been “a remarkable journey that has surpassed my wildest dreams.”

She said it was “time to be more than a weekend wife, mother and friend.”

Speier has been active in legislation for women’s rights in Congress, including helping craft a 2019 law that mandates anti-harassment training in congressional offices. The law also requires members of Congress, rather than taxpayers, cover costs for their harassing behavior.

Speier serves on the House Armed Services Committee and House Intelligence Committee, overseeing changes to military affairs, including passing amendments to address sexual violence and misconduct among the troops.

Speier is married to Barry Dennis, and has two children, Jackson and Stephanie, according to her office.