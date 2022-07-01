A proposed city charter amendment would drastically expand rent control in San Francisco, but its sponsor might be willing to give developers a grace period.
Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who introduced the Rent Control Housing Ordinance of 2022 in May, said Wednesday that he’s contemplating an amendment that would give those who build new housing a buffer before the new units would be subject to rent control.
Details are scarce, but Peskin said he would formally introduce the amendments next week that would allow for a “phase-in” before new construction is subject to rent control.
Peskin’s proposal would be the first major expansion of rent control in San Francisco since the state’s 1995 adoption of the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which effectively prohibited cities from imposing rent control on new housing construction after its passage.
The charter amendment proposed by Peskin taps into an exception in Costas Hawkins by requiring rent control on properties that the city “upzones,” allowing greater density than would otherwise be permitted by existing city regulations.
"What this measure says is 'let's build residential neighborhoods in San Francisco,' and in the same breath 'let's make sure we lay the groundwork for stable communities,'" Peskin said at a Rule Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Of course, Peskin’s proposed amendment doesn’t answer the existential question at the heart of the debate — whether or not rent control will stymie potential development of much-needed new housing in San Francisco.
Critics of Peskin’s proposal argue that rent control requirements would hinder developers in a market that has already slowed to a crawl.
Corey Smith, executive director of the Housing Action Coalition, argued at the Supervisors' Rules Committee meeting on Wednesday that the measure was "well-intended" but "problematic in reality."
It would make it "harder, if not impossible, to build new housing," Smith said.
Smith also questioned the proposal's legality, suggesting that it might violate Costa Hawkins by essentially requiring developers to be subjected to rent control.
Peskin argues that rent control offers tenants stability and does not deter the construction of new housing. He also contends that developers plan a project based on the initial rents they’ll be able to charge, not the rents the market will support years down the line.
To get the proposal on the November ballot, Peskin will need the support of at least five of his colleagues.
So far, three have signed on as co-sponsors.