Garfield Center and Pool (Courtesy SF Rec and Parks)

Renovations complete at Mission District’s Garfield Square

Park gets improved indoor swimming pool, clubhouse, new basketball courts and splashpad for children

A $19.7 million renovation project at Garfield Square in San Francisco’s Mission District is complete after more than two years of construction, officials said Monday.

The neighborhood park at Treat Avenue and 25th Street now boasts an improved indoor swimming pool, a clubhouse, new basketball courts, and a splashpad for children.

Once health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted, the park’s new pool will be able to open, debuting new accessibility features and accommodating more swimmers than before.

Meanwhile, the clubhouse has already opened to accommodate a new Community Hub, providing meals, in-person support and activities for the area’s students as public schools remain closed.

“The past year has shown us just how important public spaces are for our residents,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “San Franciscans now have a wonderful new recreation and community center, a state-of-the-art pool, and a space that can serve our children throughout the year. I can’t wait to see our children, their families, and all of our residents fully using this new space as we emerge from this pandemic.”

“Parks are more important than ever, and I am excited to begin a new era of recreation at Garfield Square,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen said. “The upgraded facility truly reflects the spirit of the Mission District.”

As part of the renovation project, local artist Yano Rivera led the restoration of the park’s outdoor 1980 Primal Sea diptych mural, while local artist Favianna Rodriguez created a new glass mural for the indoor pool area.

“My goal was to invoke colorful landscapes that celebrate the regions from which many of the Latinx immigrants in the Mission come from,” Rodriguez said. “I am delighted by the thought of kids and adults enjoying the pool and being transported to another world through the imagery.”

The park’s renovations were paid for through the 2012 voter-approved Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Bond as well as impact fees.

