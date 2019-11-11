Remains found at SF golf course belonged to infant

Police have concerns about the health of the mother

The lifeless body discovered at a golf course in San Francisco over the weekend belonged to an infant who has not been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said Monday.

The infant was found at the Lincoln Park Golf Course at around 2:19 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to police. The discovery prompted police to launch a suspicious death investigation into the case.

On Monday, police announced that the body was an infant and said there are concerns about the health of the mother.

A police spokesperson could not immediately clarify why police have those concerns, and did not have further information on whether investigators have identified the mother or have a suspect in the case.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating the death and has not identified the body.

The golf course is located near Sea Cliff on the 300 block of 34th Avenue.

Tipsters can reach police at (415) 575-4444 and remain anonymous.

