Relocation of historic Victorian draws large crowd

A stately 1880 Victorian was relocated to a new home in the Western Addition Sunday to begin a new life as multi-unit housing.

The Englander House, formerly at 870 Franklin St., drew large crowds as it slowly made the seven block trip to its new home on Fulton Street.

Back in Sept. 2018, the city approved plans to redevelop the property for market-rate housing and to move the Englander House seven blocks to Fulton Street. Heritage was asked by the SF Planning Department to review and certify the appropriateness of the Relocation Plan. pic.twitter.com/3YnqyXWujF — SF Heritage (@SFHeritage) February 21, 2021

Designed by architect Wildrich Winterhalter, the building will retain its historic Italianate exterior but likely lose many of its original interior features when it is refitted as a seven-unit multi-family building, according to the San Francisco Historical Society.

Sunday’s move, which was several years in the making, was only one of the steps involved in the elaborate multi-site project.

The site on Franklin will be redeveloped as a 48-unit, nine-story building. A former mortuary at 635 Fulton St. was moved 14 feet to the side to make room for the Victorian next door, and will also be remade into a 10-unit residential building.

