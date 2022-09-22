Fresh off a performance at Dreamforce in San Francisco, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are releasing new music.
The band teased the Friday release of "Eddie," a song honoring and inspired by the late Eddie Van Halen, hours before taking the stage at Oracle Park for the Salesforce convention's associated music festival benefitting UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital on Wednesday night.
"They say I'm from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?" Anthony Kiedis sings in reference to the late Van Halen, the Amsterdam native who co-founded the eponymous band in 1972 and died of cancer in 2020.
Flea, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist, penned an emotional Instagram tribute to Van Halen upon his passing nearly two years ago. The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” guest star wrote that Van Halen was a "bold innovator and the king of all wheedlers." John Frusciante, the band’s guitarist, specifically cited Van Halen as an influence on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' album released earlier this year.
"I really love guitar players like Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen for the way that they could make the instrument explode through hand and whammy bar techniques," he told Total Guitar in May.
The release of "Eddie" on Friday precedes their second album of 2022 and follows their second trip to the Bay Area this year.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers released "Unlimited Love" in April before performing at Levi’s Stadium on July 29. They will release "Return of the Dream Canteen" on Oct. 14, a little more than three weeks after performing in San Francisco on Wednesday.
