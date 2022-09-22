2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

Fresh off a performance at Dreamforce in San Francisco, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are releasing new music. 

The band teased the Friday release of "Eddie," a song honoring and inspired by the late Eddie Van Halen, hours before taking the stage at Oracle Park for the Salesforce convention's associated music festival benefitting UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital on Wednesday night. 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 