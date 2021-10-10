Red flag fire warning issued for Bay Area: High winds starting Sunday night

A red flag fire warning, with high winds expected, has been issued for much of the Bay Area, including the East Bay Hills, pictured in the distance from a residential neighborhood on the Peninsula. (Shutterstock)

Forecasters issued a red flag warning for Sunday night into Tuesday evening, when gusty north winds and dry conditions are in store for the Bay Area.

High winds could bring power outages, or topple trees and break off limbs, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, a gale warning was issued for Bay Area waters and forecasters advise mariners to consider altering plans.

The red flag warning upgrades a previous wind advisory and affects the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

The warning is also in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. For the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In the North Bay mountains of coastal Sonoma and Marin ranges, peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with winds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph.

The East Bay hills will see peak winds Sunday night through Monday, with gusts of 35-45 mph.

East Bay valleys are forecast for winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25-35 mph. Peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

The Santa Cruz mountains will see gusts of 35-50 mph, with peak winds early Monday morning into Monday afternoon, forecasters said.