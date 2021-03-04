Recology to repay customers $95M in overcharged garbage fees, city attorney says

San Francisco’s waste management company Recology has agreed to repay its customers nearly $95 million after being accused of leveraging its cozy relationship with former Public Works head Mohammed Nuru to overcharge for trash collection services.

The tentative agreement is expected to settle a lawsuit City Attorney Dennis Herrera is filing against Recology on Thursday, alleging the trash collector gained approval to improperly raise its rates by 14 percent — instead of 7 percent — by under-reporting its revenues in 2017.

Nuru oversaw the process as the director of Public Works but did not correct the issue even after Recology disclosed the “revenue error” to his department in 2018, according to the City Attorney’s Office. Instead, the company continued to overcharge its customers.

“With this legal action, we are making San Francisco ratepayers whole and sending a clear message that cozying up to regulators won’t be tolerated,” Herrera said during a press conference announcing the agreement and lawsuit. “Mohammed Nuru may have had his challenges keeping San Francisco streets cleaned, but he clearly excelled at cronyism, slush funds and indifferent oversight.”

The announcement comes after the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed charges against former Recology executive Paul Giusti last November, accusing him of bribing Nuru with donations to a nonprofit throwing Public Works holiday parties in exchange for his assistance raising garbage rates.

Giusti has not entered a plea. He is not a named defendant in the City Attorney’s Office lawsuit.

Recology is expected to lower its rates beginning April 1 under the proposed agreement.

Mayor London Breed called the case “appalling” in a statement and said the lawsuit sends a message “that we will hold everyone accountable.”

“This is an important step as part of our long road to restoring the public trust,” Breed said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

