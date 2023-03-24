Recology, San Francisco’s garbage company, will no longer be allowed to crush concrete or other construction materials along The City’s southeastern shoreline, Bay Area regulators announced this week.

The debris-crushing facility that operated for more than a decade in Bayview Hunters Point will need to shut down and be vacated by the end of the year, according to a recent agreement between the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and the waste collection conglomerate.

