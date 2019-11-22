Rec and Park selects operator for new tennis center

Mayor London Breed and members of the Tennis and Learning Center prepare to drop the net to symbolize the “groundbreaking” at the ceremony for the Golden Gate Park Tennis Center on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Recreation and Park commissioners on Thursday chose a company to operate the new Golden Gate Park Tennis Center, set to open next year.

Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize Lifetime Activities to offer tennis programs at the facility, which is currently under construction, for as many as eight years.

“The new Golden Gate Park Tennis Center will be one of the best public tennis facilities in the nation, and we are pleased that its day-to-day operations will be managed by an operator with a proven track record of excellence,” Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the park department, said in a statement.

Lifetime Activities has ran municipal tennis centers for the last 26 years in cities like Cupertino, Pleasanton, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale and Walnut Creek.

Back in April, the recreation and parks department, along with the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the Tennis Coalition of San Francisco, broke ground on what is a renovation project.

Once the project is finished, the center will offer 17 new tennis courts, a sunken court feature and dedicated pickleball court. The renovation also includes new court lights, a new clubhouse and classroom.

The new features will help the Tennis Center expand its tennis and tutoring programs, including a program for youth from underserved neighborhoods.

The project, estimated to cost $27 million, is funded almost entirely with private money.

